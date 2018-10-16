EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The eyes of the soccer world were on East Hartford Tuesday night as the US men’s soccer team hosted Peru.
Even though this was an exhibition match, this was a big deal for the thousands who watched on ESPN and flocked to East Hartford.
Soccer is huge globally and tonight, East Hartford got a taste of how intense it gets.
Peru fans dominated the crowd. They were loud and very proud to show off and share their culture.
Rentschler Field was rocking on a Tuesday night in October for football, but not the American kind.
The US men’s national soccer team hosted the resurgent team from Peru.
“The Peruvian team has come a long way, they have been the underdog to making it this year to the World Cup in Russia, which was something that hasn’t happened in 36 years,” said Marina Velasquez-Espinoza.
The name of the match tonight was “Friendly,” and that was the atmosphere on the field, in the stands and during the tailgate.
“It’s two separate teams competing, but it still brings people together,” said Edgardo Pagaza, Peru fan.
Edgardo Pagaza is a first generation Peruvian American. His friend Richard Powers is cheering for the US.
There was a lot of national pride on display on both sides.
“Peru’s main sport is soccer so a lot of people turn out and come here, it’s cool to see that, how many people come together,” said Powers.
With thousands of Peruvian fans coming from all over the tri-state area, and it was a family reunion for Marina Velasquez-Espinoza from Glastonbury.
She hosted a tailgate for nearly 100 Peruvian relatives young and old.
“A lot of us were born here but our roots are Peruvian and very proud of our culture,” said Velasquez-Espinoza.
The culture and pride was on display during the tailgate with the food, but also in the stands.
While UConn football is averaging around 20,000 fans for home games.
Jewel Anderson goes to them and she says she hasn’t seen intensity like this.
“There’s a lot more electricity a lot more excitement, UConn is trying to do great, but this is a step up,” said Anderson.
The final attendance numbers were close to 25,000 and it was a very energetic crowd throughout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.