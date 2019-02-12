ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) - The search is on for whoever vandalized an athletic field in Ansonia.
The city reported that the soccer field at the Ansonia Nature and Recreation Center was vandalized on Monday night.
Several photos were posted to the city's Facebook page.
The city asked that anyone with information about the incident give the Ansonia Police Department a call.
