FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Hundreds of soccer players from around the state won’t be lacing up their cleats this weekend.
Organizers of a popular youth tournament in Fairfield pulled the plug over concerns of potentially contaminated soil at a number of fields.
Over the weekend, the town of Fairfield got test results back for eight fields. Five of them were clear, while the other three tested positive for trace amounts of contaminated soil in certain spits.
Those fields will need to be clean up. Meanwhile, three people are facing criminal charges.
The town is still waiting for the results for another 12 fields.
“We’re going to get each field clean and safe for our residents and our students,” said Mike Tetreau, First Selectman of Fairfield.
According to Tetreau, the possibly contaminated material was disposed of at the town’s fill pile and then used on town properties for fill or topsoil from 2013 to 2016.
“It was material that wasn’t to be use in recreational environment. It was okay to be used in commercial and industrial environment. As long as that was the case, it’s not a problem. It’s when it got used on the ball fields. That’s what two of our town employees let happen,” Tetreau said.
Scott Bartlett and Joseph Michelangelo are on administrative leave, charged with illegal dumping and forgery. Bartlett is also accused of taking kickbacks.
Fairfield police also arrest Jason Julian for allegedly handling solid waste without a permit, illegal dumping, and paying kickbacks. His company had the contract to manage the fill pile site. Both sides are now suing each other.
With the ongoing testing and uncertainty, the Fairfield United Soccer Association decided to cancel its 11th Annual FAST Tournament. It was set to take place this weekend on a number of fields across Fairfield.
It’s a huge event, drawing more than 125 youth teams from around the state and region.
The Fairfield Soccer Association released a statement saying, “At the end of the day, the safety of our community and children, and the many guests we host from the surrounding region is of utmost importance. While we know this is not what any of us want, it is unfortunately the only decision we can make at this time.”
“I’ve talked with the tournament chair and what we’ve talking about is, look, how much money do you make on this and how do we help you raise that money later in the year or even better, how do we help you hold the tournament later in the year,” Tetreau said.
While the investigation and criminal case moves forward, unfortunately, the soccer tournament won’t.
“We might have been able to clean up and get some of the field certified as clean, but the school district is being extra cautious, and they went out and closed all their fields, and once they did that, it’s going to take longer than this weekend to get those back,” Tetreau said.
While players are disappointed, they can’t go this weekend, the tournament organizers hope the field will be cleared in time for the regular season.
Earlier this month, the town set up a website to help answer questions about the fill, the fields, and the testing, which can be seen here.
Channel 3 reached out to the attorney representing Julian. He said he will be releasing a statement next week.
