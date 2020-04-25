HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Several state parks and some boat launches around the state closed Saturday closed as people enjoyed the outdoors.
At Crystal Lake in Middletown, people found a change of scenery without compromising social distancing.
Michael and Diana Moller-Marino needed a day out of their house and on the water.
With the stay-at-home order in place, Michael finds himself looking for things to do while not working. His wife Dana, still teaches, but online.
"So I’ve been staring at a computer screen hours after hours after hours and it was a great opportunity to get outside," said Diana Moller-Marino of Middletown.
The timing perfect, before Sunday's dreary weather.
The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection knows warmer weather is around the bend.
The state's waterways will entice boaters and people wanting to fish and observe wildlife.
At state boat launches, a sign outlines how to maintain social distance in the age of COVID-19.
Gatherings of more than five are not allowed and people should leave the ramps quickly during launching or retrieving.
For the Moller Marinos, following the guidelines is a fair trade-off for enjoying the picturesque view, alone and safely.
"We’re just not taking any chances. I mean, I do not want to get this thing," Michael said.
Parking at boat launches are only for people boating, fishing, or wildlife observation. If you're not doing any of those things, you'll be asked to leave.
Click here for DEEP's guidance on how to use Connecticut boat launches safely during the coronavirus pandemic.
