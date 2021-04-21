(WFSB) – Many social justice advocate celebrated the conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, but home the verdict spurs law enforcement reform going forward.
Experts who spoke to Channel 3 on Tuesday weighed in on the implications.
They said the verdict is a step in the right direction in a long journey with criminal justice and police reform.
“Very few times I’ve seen an officer arrested for and held accountable for their actions,” said Scot Esdaile, CT NAACP president.
RELATED: Local leaders, activists react to the guilty verdict in the Chauvin trial
Esdaile called the three guilty verdicts for Chauvin rare. Chauvin was convicted of killing George Floyd by kneeling on his neck last year.
RELATED: Chauvin found guilty on all 3 charges in George Floyd’s death, including second-degree murder
Esdaile said it was just the start of addressing police accountability and racial injustice.
“The verdict is definitely not enough. We have a lot of work to do. I would say this is just a light,” Esdaile said.
Criminal justice expert Mike Lawlor said he wasn’t surprised at the outcome and believes it could be a catalyst for changes to the way policing is done.
“I think Americans in general have come to realize what is meant by excessive force and police misconduct and racial disparities," Lawlor said. "I think you’re going to now see more changes focused on criminal justice reform generally, police justice reform in particular."
“Right now, we have to focus on the sentencing to make sure he’s held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” Esdaile said.
Chauvin will be sentenced in eight weeks. He faces anywhere from 12 to 40 years in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.