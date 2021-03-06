MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - To save their restaurant, the owners of 21 Oak in Manchester posted on Facebook to try to get more orders.
The support has been overwhelming.
Owner Shawn Dickensheets says 21 Oak probably had a week left when his wife made that post, but with this recent support, it’s given them new life.
To give you an idea of how much the post has helped, today, they’ve made a week’s worth of orders and they’re still open until 8 tonight.
Last night, they had to stop orders, because they ran out of food.
During the pandemic, social media has become the restaurant’s main way of not only keeping customers, but also attracting new ones.
That said, Dickensheets hopes this social media rush translates to steady business down the line.
“Hopefully the new customers we’ve gotten will take what they like and keep coming back so that this can become a more steady, maybe the insanity part gone, but a steady back to normal restaurant, which is what every restaurant would like right now right," Dickensheets tells us.
Dickensheets says normally, his restaurant has four people working, including himself cooking, but right now, it’s just him and one other person.
