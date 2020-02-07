Kenley and her doll

Kenley lost the doll of her dad at an airport somewhere between Hartford and Atlanta, according to social media reports.

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A little girl lost a doll of her service member father somewhere along the east coast.

The doll has a recording of her dad's voice inside.

No other details about the daughter or mother were immediately available.

The photo of Kenley and her doll went viral this week.

