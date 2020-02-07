HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A little girl lost a doll of her service member father somewhere along the east coast.
According to social media reports, Kenley lost the doll of her dad at an airport somewhere between Hartford and Atlanta.
Okay Twitter, let’s find this little girl’s doll. This doll is of Kenley’s dad, and was lost somewhere between the Hartford, CT and Atlanta, GA airports. She was flying @Delta with her mom. It has a recording of her dad’s voice inside. Have you seen it?? @BN9 pic.twitter.com/aho9wChM46— Angie Angers (@angie_angers) February 7, 2020
The reports said she was on a Delta flight with her mother.
The doll has a recording of her dad's voice inside.
No other details about the daughter or mother were immediately available.
The photo of Kenley and her doll went viral this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.