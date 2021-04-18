(WFSB) - Two scheduled meetings between UHart's and University of Maine's baseball teams will not come to fruition.
According to the University of Maine's baseball team, Sunday's scheduled doubleheader at home with the Hartford Hawks has been canceled while the school and police investigate a social media threat.
The first game of the doubleheader was delayed initially, but then both schools agreed during the afternoon hours that it would be in everyone's best interest to cancel both games altogether.
Yesterday, the University of Maine announced that they are seeking the public's help in locating 20-year-old Afshin Zarechian of Manchester, New Hampshire, the main culprit behind the alleged threat.
Zarechian is described as a 5'9" male that weighs approximately 150 pounds, has a dark complexion, and brown hair and eyes.
He is believed to be driving a green, older model BMW with New Hampshire plates RICCH.
The university is not on lockdown at this time, but the school is asking students to remain vigilant of their surroundings.
Police are also stepping up patrols in the area as a result of the threat.
Anyone with any information on Zarchian's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 207-581-4040.
