NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) - A social media threat prompted an added police presence at New Canaan High School on Friday.
Police described the threat as being "generic in its content" but raised concerns of the school administration.
They said in the name of safety, the administration contacted police just before 7 a.m. on Friday.
An investigation is underway by the school resource officer and others as to the nature of the threat and who is responsible.
"If evidence of any criminal wrongdoing is discovered the New Canaan police will take appropriate action and will provide additional releases at that time," said Lt. Jason Ferraro, New Canaan police. "As this matter is an active investigation no further information will be released."
