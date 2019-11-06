WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) - A potential social media threat referencing Windham Middle School prompted an added police presence at the school on Wednesday.
According to Principal Marcus Ware, school officials are working with Willimantic police to investigate.
Ware said they are confident an arrest will soon be made.
"Law enforcement authorities believe the nature of the threat does not call for school to be closed," Ware said in a letter to the community. "Therefore, as a precaution and to reassure our school community, there will be police personnel at the school on Wednesday."
The principal said updates would be provided as they became available.
