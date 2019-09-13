WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A student was arrested following a social media school threat in Waterbury.
According to police, Shy'rese Eastwood, 18, of Waterbury, was arrested on Thursday night after complaints were made about his Instagram posts.
The threats referenced the Waterbury Arts Magnet School and were interpreted as being towards students who went there, police said.
A number of parents contacted Channel 3 about the threats.
Eastwood was identified by police as a student of WAMS.
The suspect and his mother cooperated with police.
Detectives determined that Eastwood had no immediate access to weapons.
They informed Waterbury's superintendent of the situation.
"All threats involving the safety of students attending Waterbury schools are taken seriously and will be thoroughly investigated," police wrote in a news release on Friday. "The safety of Waterbury students and the staff of Waterbury schools will not be compromised."
Waterbury schools opened as planned on Friday.
A police presence was added to the school to help reduce fears, the police department said.
Eastwood was charged with second-degree breach of peace and first-degree threatening.
He was held on a $25,000 bond and scheduled to be arraigned in court.
