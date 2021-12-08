(WFSB) – Law enforcement agencies said they continue to investigate a series of threats that were made against schools in the state.

Three students were arrested for their alleged involvement in threats that targeted New Haven County schools.

State police hoped their message on Tuesday was clear that they take these threats very seriously.

Two students of the students arrested were from Eli Whitney Technical High School in Hamden.

A middle schooler from the Conte West Hills School in New Haven was the third student arrested.

Parents said they are fed up with the threats, which disrupted a week of learning at Eli Whitney.

Police said social media threats posted online led to lockdowns two days in a row.

“Currently there’s a social media trend right now where juveniles are being urged to post this in essence to create a situation where they get dismissed from school,” said Sgt. Dawn Pagan, Connecticut State Police.

Connecticut state police said they aren’t taking the threats lightly.

The two 14-year-old boys from Eli Whitney were charged with first-degree threatening, breach of peace and other charges.

The threats were posted on Instagram, according to investigators.

Communications experts said social media trends like these spread very easily.

“This really is a case of social learning, it’s a case of copycat behavior or modeling,” said Katie Place, associate professor of strategic communications at Quinnipiac University.

In New Haven, the 13-year-old student from Conte West Hills school was arrested for making threats against the middle school. The suspect was then released to a parent.

At Eli Whitney Technical High School, an increased police presence was expected on Wednesday.

Those 14-year-old boys are facing a 10 day out-of-school suspension.

They’re expected to appear in New Haven Juvenile Court on Wednesday.