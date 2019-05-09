NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) – A social worker is being charged after providing a juvenile with marijuana and vape pods.
New Canaan police arrested 32-year-old Kelly Howard of Ansonia after being alerted that the social worker was providing these items to a juvenile under her care.
The items were given to the juvenile during home visits.
The investigation also discovered Howard failed to report potential incidents of neglect and or abuse regarding the juvenile, according to a police report.
On Thursday, Howard turned herself into police and was charged with failure of a mandated report to report abuse, sale of a controlled substance and sale of tobacco to a minor.
She was given a $100,000 bond.
