HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Rain, some of which has been heavy, arrived overnight and made for a soggy and wet Thursday morning commute.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the storm system moved directly over the state Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.
"The morning commute will be soggy and wet, but most of the rain will be gone by 9:00 a.m. or 10:00 a.m.," Haney said.
There will be some partial clearing during the afternoon hours, which is also when winds will pick up.
Haney said wind gusts could get up to 40 mph, possibly higher in some locations.
Temperatures should range from the 40s to 50 degrees but will drop into the 20s and teens by overnight into Friday as colder air filters in to the state.
"[Friday] will be partly sunny, windy, and cold with highs 35 to 40," Haney said. "A westerly wind will gust to 30 to 40 mph, and wind chill temperatures will be in the teens and 20s."
It will feel more like winter, with highs between 35 and 40 degrees.
The weekend appears to be dry on both days, but cold.
