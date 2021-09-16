Solutions to juvenile crime proposed at Glastonbury meeting

GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Crimes by young people was the topic of discussing during a community-driven meeting in Glastonbury Wednesday night.
Connecticut State Police data showed that juvenile car thefts have risen 15 percent over the last decade.
In 2021, there were armed carjackings, a kidnapping, and a death of a jogger. Many of the suspects were juveniles.
Noraleen LeClaire of Glastonbury said one of her friends had a car stolen, and another's garage was broken into.
"I feel like I can’t even leave my keys in the car while I unload my groceries," LeClaire said.
Wednesday night, lawmakers from both sides of the aisle unveiled the new laws they're trying to make.
Reps. Jill Barry from Glastonbury and Rep. Craig Fishbein from Wallingford teamed up.
The Democrat and Republican shared three changes they’re trying to implement, including expedited arraignments, extended detention periods, and holding a juvenile’s case in the town where the crime occurred.
"It’s clear that the residents are asking for something," Barry said. "They want to be safe. They do not feel safe right now."
"There’s an arrest, and an arraignment has to happen in 14 days," Fishbein said. "Have it the next day. We do it with domestic violence cases. There’s no reason why we can’t do it with these kinds of cases."
"All of those things will help because right now we have nothing," said Chief Marshall Porter, Glastonbury Police Department. "Right now, our hands are tied, as you’ve been hearing over and over again."
They have called for a special session to address juvenile crime.
A special session is going to be held at the state capitol later this month, but legislative leaders do not plan to address juvenile crime. The issue is expected to be taken up during the General Session in the coming months.
Just like leaving pets and children in cars on hot day, we have to, for some unknown reason, tell people to secure their cars. Laziness and complacency are running amok in this world. If you leave your keys in your car or leave it running, you deserve to have your car stolen.
