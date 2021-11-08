(WFSB) -- Some backyard play sets are being recalled over concerns that children could get trapped inside a gap in the wooden roof.
The US Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling the turbo racer, cloud racer, captain's fort and fort highlander outdoor playsets sold by Backyard Play Systems.
About 5,000 of the sets were sold online at Costco and Lowes.
Officials say if you have one to stop using it and contact the company for a repair kit.
For more information, click here.
