NEW BRITAIN (WFSB) - We’re back at Alvarium with some exciting news – they are expanding and we are getting a look at the new digs!
“Last time we were here I knew about the expansion and here we are in it – tell us a little about the need for a bigger space,” Courtney Zieller said.
“Our capacity is ever growing and our need for the beer is ever growing as well,” co-owner Mike Larson said. “So, the distribution across the state has ramped up significantly over the past year or so, especially with the can to market and we’ve been playing with this expansion for over a year now.”
Larson said the timing was perfect for the brewery to get a little bigger and add a bigger brewing system as well.
“From our current capacity right now, we produce around 2,600 barrels a year,” Larson said. “We’re going to go almost five times that much with the new system.”
The extra room will also allow the brewery to expand and connect a new tap room with the existing one. There will be about 40 more seats and a new tap system as well.
After hearing about the new plans, Zieller met with head brewer Chris Degrasero to talk suds.
“Let’s talk about the Clusternutter. It is back and it’s peanut butter goodness,” Zieller said.
“Yeah, it’s one of our most popular beers,” Degrasero said. “It’s a salted peanut butter cup porter. We teamed up with Teddie natural peanut butter out of Everett, Massachusetts using their peanut butter, 100 percent. It tastes like you’re eating a chocolate covered peanut butter cup.”
Next up was Elevated – a new New England Style IPA.
“We designed Elevated to be a little bit more of a sessionable IPA,” Degrasero said. “So, it comes in at 5.9% ABV. We use Idaho seven and Mosaic hops, so it has a big tropical fruit, pineapple punch to it. Incredibly crushable, very nice all around drinking New England IPA.”
Lastly, Zieller and Degrasero spoke about Aloha punch – a sour beer full of 7 different fruits. It pays a homage to the popular kids juice drink.
Zieller also spoke with Brian Bugnacki who said the brewery is back for a third season at New Britain Bees stadium. The Alvaium guys have also added a bar a Dunkin Donuts Park in Hartford.
Cheers!
