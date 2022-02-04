MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – The Connecticut Craft Beer industry has been booming for years, but the pandemic has taken a huge toll on businesses, including breweries.
Roughly a dozen have closed their doors.
Senator Richard Blumenthal is calling for additional relief to help these struggling businesses.
Blumenthal is visiting Labyrinth Brewing Company in Manchester.
He’s looking to replenish the Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) to provide relief to breweries facing strains due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“My proposal would be to invest another $40-60 billion dollars. This proposal has bi-partisan support on both sides of the aisle,” Blumenthal said.
A little more than $28 billion has already been given to restaurants and breweries under RRF.
Labyrinth Brewing Company was one of just a handful of Connecticut breweries to receive funds.
“This funding is key to us surviving and pivoting with what’s happened with COVID,” said Adam DeLaura, one of the owners of Labyrinth.
DeLaura says the money is allowing them to expand production and add outdoor seating.
“It’s going to help us with our wholesale business and pushing our products to other bars and restaurants and liquor stores across the state and use the money to add more amenities to our tasting room,” DeLaura said.
Some of the Connecticut breweries are struggling.
Some even closed their doors.
Four breweries closed in January alone and a total of eight have closed during the pandemic.
“Something that we are looking for the replenishment of RRF for the other 100 breweries that didn’t receive those funds. 17 in the state of CT received funds for just under $4.4 million and so we are still looking for $60 billion to refund our RRF and be able to provide the 100 plus breweries that didn’t receive funds,” said Phil Pappas of the Connecticut Brewers Guild.
It’s proof the money is helping this business stay afloat.
“Everything is so expensive, consumer behavior has changed, just an entire nature of how we operate has changed. The money we got through the RRF and other programs is helping us to position our brand and our business and make the changes that we need to,” DeLaura said.
