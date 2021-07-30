NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – As COVID-19 cases are on the rise, several cities and towns across the state are now requiring masks inside city- or town-owned buildings.
In New London, starting next Tuesday, face masks will be required inside any municipal building.
At the entrance of each city building, officials said there will be a sign saying a mask or face covering is required. Officials also said the city will have a supply of unused masks for those who arrive and who do not have one.
The city of Norwich is doing the same, requiring masks to be worn in city-owned buildings starting Monday.
City hall will remain open to the public, but some departments may require appointments for specific services, so it’s best to call ahead.
Newington is also bringing back a mask mandate inside town-owned buildings.
Three more Connecticut counties have reached the 'substantial’ level for community spread, according to the Centers for Disease Control, meaning residents in those counties should wear masks while inside public spaces.
As of Friday, Hartford, New Haven, New London, Fairfield, Windham and Tolland counties were considered hot spots. Litchfield and Middlesex counties were not yet added to that list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.