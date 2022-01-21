(WFSB) – A vaccine mandate for state workers will soon be going away, and some state employees are concerned.
Officers at the Department of Correction say they are working too many shifts to cover for those who are out with COVID.
Some correctional officers worry it could get worse if there are no more vaccine mandates or weekly testing.
COVID cases are rampant at Connecticut’s correctional facilities.
Almost 900 officers are currently out with the virus.
At the peak of the pandemic, it may have been as high as 1,200.
It’s so bad that inmates are not allowed any in-person visits.
One veteran officer says workers are covering too many shifts to fill in for those who are out with COVID.
"Right now the biggest concern is staff safety: officers are getting quadruple drafted, 5 to 6 shifts in a row going home sleeping two if you're lucky and go right back in," the correctional officer said.
This correctional officer didn’t want to be identified. He says at one Hartford facility 96 officers are now out with COVID.
Only two-thirds of the correctional officers have been vaccinated.
A Department of Corrections spokesperson says while staffing is down they do have safety protocols in place.
“We’ve had to scale back in some areas but not those that affect safety,” the correctional officer said. “Not in those areas with direct contact with inmates, we backfill those.”
Correctional officers say they’re trying to do as much as they can.
"Everybody's mentality is let’s get through another one, but we are working literally two-man posts are down to one-man posts," an officer said.
The governor’s office is aware of the situation and when the mandate goes away, they may put in place a program that would require regular testing so that those who are infected don’t come into work.
