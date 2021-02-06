(WFSB) - Connecticut is expected to see another storm for the second time in less than a week.
The coastal storm is expected to bring two to four inches of snow to most of the state and four to eight inches to other parts.
Most of Connecticut's counties are under some sort of winter weather advisory.
The storm is also impacting the fight against the coronavirus, with some testing sites and vaccine clinics in Connecticut already being forced to close Sunday.
Below is a list of the COVID testing sites and vaccine clinics that are closed on February 6:
- Tolland High School COVID testing clinic
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.