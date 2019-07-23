BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) -- If you’re looking to head to the CT shoreline this summer, there are a few spots being considered some of the dirtiest.
According to a report put out by the Environment America Research and Policy Center, Seaside Park Beach in Bridgeport and Byram Beach in Greenwich had the highest percentage of unsafe beach days in 2018.
The group looked at the amount of water samples that came back with high levels of bacteria.
Broken down by county, Fairfield had the highest amount of unsafe swimming days last year, followed by Middlesex, New Haven and then New London counties.
Read the full report here.
who in their right mind would swim in that toilet water in the sound anyway
Go figure. The city with the dirtiest beach in CT is home to one of the dirtiest, most corrupt Democrat politicians to ever serve the state. Jailbird Joey Ganim. A big congrats to the filthy Commiecrats who voted a convicted felon back into office. You idiots rock!
