LEBANON, CT (WFSB) -- Memories from a certain Girl Scouts camp in Connecticut will stay as memories, as it’s slated to close.
In order to upgrade some camps, the Girl Scouts said it has to sell a few, like Camp Laurel in Lebanon.
Executives of the Girl Scouts Council of Connecticut decided last week to put the 380 acre camp on the market, with others, in order to improve the existing camps statewide.
“Camp Laurel, the plan is to take the program to Camp Yankee Trails which is in Tolland. But the idea behind that is really to develop a premier destination for girls in the state,” said Melissa Perkins, of Girl Scouts CT.
The plan calls for selling Camp Candlewood in New Fairfield, Katoya in Milford, Carlson in Bristol, and Laurel in Lebanon.
However, there’s a petition that is circulating on change.org in an effort to save Camp Laurel as it is.
“I say I understand, it’s a difficult decision. I understand those memories. But I also hope they’ll give these new programs and new places a chance,” Perkins said.
The Girl Scouts of Connecticut said it would need to spend nearly $5 million in deferred maintenance costs to bring all 13 camp properties up to modern standards.
For more information on the long range plan, click here.
