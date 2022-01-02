CONNECTICUT (WFSB) – School across the state are returning to class after winter break.
Some of them, including Norwich and Southington, have changed their quarantine procedure due to the new CDC guidelines.
Norwich schools will be reopening in person.
Staff and students will no longer quarantine after a close contact exposure at the school.
The quarantine time for vaccinated and unvaccinated persons has been reduced to five days.
Southington has adopted similar changes.
They say the changes are inline with the State Department guidelines.
The changes do not apply to athletics at this time.
