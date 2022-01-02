CONNECTICUT (WFSB) - Several school districts announced they will be closed Jan. 3 because of staffing issues due to COVID.
Region 14, Stratford public schools and Stonington schools will all remain closed tomorrow, as many schools are dealing with teacher and staff shortages.
After the holiday break, schools across the state are heading back to the classroom tomorrow.
Terrence Mayo said, “truthfully, as long as it’s safe, I’m good with the schools starting back up.”
While many parents like Mayo feel comfortable sending their children to school, others have voiced concerns.
Some districts have been forced to close tomorrow.
Region 14 sent out a letter to parents reading in part:
“Due to an increasing number of staff who will be absent due to COVID-19 and other unforeseen reasons, region 14 schools will be closed Monday.”
Stratford schools also says they will be closed tomorrow to allow impacted staff members and students to receive test results and complete quarantine.
Executive Director of the Connecticut Association of Public-School Superintendents Fran Rabinowitz said, “as of right now i can tell you superintendents have been, i know it’s vacation week, but very few have had vacations. They’ve been working all week and trying to ascertain how to best open their school’s tomorrow.”
Rabinowitz said schools are working to make sure students are safe tomorrow. And that they have enough staff to stay open.
She says schools across the state did receive N-95 masks today for both students and staff members
“I have heard that the plan is, early next week, to have the home tests to the students and families,” she said.
We asked Rabinowitz if COVID cases continue to climb, could remote learning make a comeback?
She stated, “if it becomes absolutely essential, we’ll have to appeal to the governor and the legislature to allow that to happen, but we’re not looking in that direction right now.”
