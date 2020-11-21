(WFSB) - As the state continues to grapple with the coronavirus, some school systems have made the decision to move to a remote learning capacity for the time being.
Over the weekend, officials with Northwest Catholic said starting Monday, November 23, the school will move to a remote learning capacity through December 4.
The decision was made out of an abundance of caution and in consultation with the Department of Health and the Archdiocese of Hartford.
"We believe this is the best way to ensure the health and safety of our community at this time," a spokesperson for Northwest Catholic said in a statement.
In-person learning will resume on December 7.
On Saturday, Norwalk Public Schools announced that McMahon High School and the Center for Global Studies will transition to full remote learning starting this coming Monday.
School officials say the move is necessary due to the number of staff members that are in quarantine.
Both schools will return to a hybrid model on November 30.
