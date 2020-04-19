(WFSB) - Those that planned on taking a hike today may have to make adjustments.
CT DEEP has issued a statement saying that the C.P. Huntington State Parks in Newtown, Bethel, and Redding have closed after their parking lots became filled to its maximum level.
It is unclear if any other state parks' parking lots are on the verge of reaching full capacity.
Stay with Ch. 3 for the latest updates.
