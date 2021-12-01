GREENWICH, CT (WFSB) - Some residents in part of Greenwich are being asked to stay indoors while police search for two suspects.
Investigators are currently searching the area of Weaver Street, Lyon Farms, and Mosher Street.
A helicopter has been deployed to help search for the two individuals.
Right now, there is no danger to the public.
This search is related to an ongoing burglary investigation. Further details surrounding that incident weren't immediately available.
