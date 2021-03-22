HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Some parents are speaking out against Hartford’s decision to bring back in-person learning full-time next week.
Several of the parents are saying the decision is coming too soon.
Since last Thursday’s announcement, several parents have reached out to Channel 3 with concerns. They say it’s still too risky to send students back, and some feel this decision was rushed.
Hartford Public Schools will resume in-person learning next Monday and Superintendent Leslie Torres-Rodriguez is encouraging all students to go back, but not everyone’s on board.
“I have never, ever received any emails,” said Shonta Browdy, Vice-Chairwoman of the Hartford Board of Education.
One of the issues is parents are confused about whether the decision is a mandate.
Torres-Rodriguez issued a second letter last week saying, “We are encouraging our remote learning to return in-person, and based on the survey results we have received so far, we know that many families are looking forward to having their children safely return to the classroom.”
“I really wish that they had been transparent and upfront about that, because it would have avoided a lot of chaos,” said Melissa Becce.
School officials will also hold a town hall meeting on Wednesday to discuss the decision.
Families of 4,100 students responded to a district-wide survey as of Friday. The majority, 62 percent, see no barriers to the return, but 26 percent have concerns, and 12 percent want more information.
School Board Vice President Shonta Browdy says the district should have waited for the survey.
“I, as a board member, I want to understand what the community is feeling and what they’re barriers are,” Browdy said.
In her letter, Torres-Rodrigues says reopening will give students access to resources and support, help with socializations, and let kids adjust to new schedules. It’s the parent’s choice, but some want to wait.
Most teachers have only had one vaccine dose, and many parents still aren’t eligible.
“I think it’s really important to go carefully for the good of the whole school community,” Becce said.
The Hartford Teacher’s Union also says a return should come only after teacher’s are fully vaccinated, which could happen by mid-April.
In a statement they said, “Although we agree that students benefit the most from in-person learning, that transition must be done with adequate notice to ensure the health and safety of the entire HPS community.”
Channel 3 reached out to Torres-Rodriguez’s office, but she wasn’t available to comment.
The State Department of Education said Monday that any statewide decision on ending remote learning will be based on public health metrics.
The Department also said in-person attendance statewide has been increasing each of the last eight weeks, reaching the highest point this year.
