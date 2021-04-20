HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - While Tuesday is expected to be the nicest day of the week, Wednesday is shaping up to be perhaps the stormiest.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said a storm system will drag a cold front across the state on Wednesday.
"There will be a chance for a shower in the morning, but showers are more likely during the afternoon," Haney said. "Some showers will produce heavy downpours, and some lightning and thunder."
Ahead of the front, winds could gust between 35 and 45 mph.
Temperatures should be in the vicinity of 60 degrees.
Once the front departs Wednesday night, temperatures are expected to plummet.
"They’ll drop into the 40s and 30s during the evening, then bottom out in the upper 20s and 30s by dawn Thursday," Haney said.
Thursday during the day looks windy and chilly with high temperatures only reaching into the 40s and low-50s. The wind will make it feel even colder.
However, skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds.
"The sky will become mainly clear Thursday night," Haney said. "It is going to be another chilly night with lows mostly in the 30s."
Temperatures appear to bounce back on Friday, with highs expected to be in the upper-50s and low-60s under mostly sunny skies and a dry breeze.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
