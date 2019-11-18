HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Showers and drizzle that pop up in parts of the state Monday morning could create an icing situation.
A winter weather advisory has been issued for the state's northern counties until 9 a.m.
"Any precipitation we see this morning will be due to a storm that's passing out to sea, well to the east of New England," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "Other than some light precipitation, this storm will not have a major impact on the state."
Most of the day will be overcast, breezy and raw with temperatures only reaching into the upper 30s inland and mid-40s along the coast.
Haney said the best chance for precipitation is Monday night into Tuesday morning.
"Futurecast is indicating that there could be some snow mixing in overnight [Monday night] through early [Tuesday] morning in the northwest corner of the state," he said.
Otherwise the rain is expected to come to an end around 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
The rest of Tuesday should feature a mix of sun and clouds.
"We’ll likely see a mix of clouds and sunshine as temperatures reach 50 degrees, which will be a little more comfortable than [Monday]," Haney said.
Another storm comes near New England on Wednesday, but is expected to track further to the east.
"A rain or wet snow shower can’t be ruled out, but most of the day will be dry," Haney said.
The sky should be partly-to-mostly cloudy with highs ranging between 45 and 50 degrees.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
