PUTNAM, CT (WFSB) -- More COVID-19 vaccines are on their way, and they're in demand.
Vaccine appointments just opened up to those who are 75 years and older, but the challenge is access, especially for those who are in some rural areas.
“I would like to get it but I am also concerned about people my age who don't have access to transportation, who don't drive, may not have a friend or family member who can drive them,” said Paul Desautels, who lives in Putnam.
While it’s great news that more vaccines are available, Desautels said right now he can’t get one unless he drives to Manchester or Norwich, which are both long drives for him.
He’s fortunate he can drive, but he knows many who can’t.
“Everyone who is eligible should be able to get the vaccine. They should not be denied because they don't have transportation or can't drive 40 miles,” he said.
Putnam Town Manager Elaine Sistare said testing has also been a problem in rural areas.
“In testing we have seen some improvements in availability, and then of course as we get need for testing, all of a sudden it becomes a delayed timeline for when they can get tested,” she explained.
Sistare said vaccines are now a top priority and they are working to get transportation for seniors who either don’t drive, or have nobody to bring them.
While some will be contacted by their health provider, not all providers are offering the vaccine.
The hope is that Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam will soon have them.
"We have a great hospital in Putnam, Day Kimball Hospital. But what I’ve been able to find out when I talk to people is that they don't know when or if they are going to get the vaccine distribution and that's an issue,” Desautels said.
The town of Coventry just got more vaccines, and next week they're going to start giving out 400 doses at the Mansfield Community Center to those 75 or older.
People are signing up quickly because they want a vaccine.
The Eastern Highlands Health District is in charge of handling the vaccines. It's a fairly large district with 10 different towns, but some seniors will have to drive quite a way to get there. There are also others who are not able to drive at all.
"You are going to offer some rides, some shuttle services and that's what you are trying to coordinate because you may have the vaccine but you can't get there,” said Robert Miller, director of Health for the Eastern Highlands Health District. “And that's where the support from our local municipal partners and human services agencies are going to be so important to mobilize those kinds of resources."
For information on when you are eligible for a vaccine, and where to sign up for one, click here.
