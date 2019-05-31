HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- An agreement was reached on a state budget, but few have seen it.
Late Thursday, Gov. Ned Lamont and Democratic leaders announced they had agreed on a two-year $40 million budget.
They're expecting to vote, but lawmakers said they are still waiting for details.
"It's a budget I am proud of on a number of different fronts. We inherited a deficit of over $3.5 billion in the next biennium, and we are going to get a budget that's balanced without raising tax rates on anybody,” Lamont said late Thursday afternoon.
They're calling it a balanced budget with no major tax increases, but there will be higher taxes on some services and for small businesses.
In Lamont’s budget, the state sales tax is being expanded on, veterinary services and some prepared meals, but not on what was originally proposed, which includes sugary beverages and groceries.
There's also a tax increase on small businesses in what’s called the ‘pass-through entity tax.’
What’s out of the budget is a tax on capital gains, and a proposal to have municipalities share in the cost of teacher pensions.
Then there's the unknown, like how much money cities and towns will get in state funding.
There is also a surplus of $573 million, but it’s not clear how it will be used.
“This to me is not a budget. It’s a hodgepodge of ideas with everybody making deals to get the piece that they want. They throw it in a bag, let’s get some revenue and we have a budget,” said Republican State Senator and Minority Leader Len Fasano.
Republican leaders met with the governor’s staff late Friday afternoon to get a few details, but at this point, most lawmakers have not even seen the budget.
