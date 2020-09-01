HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Governor Ned Lamont wants more authority.
On Monday, he announced he extended his emergency powers, which he has used during the pandemic, but some lawmakers aren’t happy.
Lamont says Connecticut is not out of danger when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic and he wants to continue the restrictions and safety measures that are now in place.
On Tuesday afternoon, Lamont extended his power to continue emergency action during the pandemic.
These are unprecedented times and no other governor has been given this much authority, but Lamont says while the state is making progress, Connecticut must continue to fight back against the pandemic.
Republican lawmakers feel the legislature needs to be more involved.
“Nobody wanted it just to end on September 9th when nobody knows what the rules are in mass, nobody knows what the rules are in bars, what the rules are in schools, so I think everyone was pretty sympathetic. I heard there was a bit of pushback and we will see how that sorts out,” Lamont said.
“We’ve come to a grinding halt. We have not heard from the Executive Branch on an EO order. He has not communicated with us, whether it’s him or his staff, we don’t hear much at all,” said Senator Len Fasano.
Lamont has the authority to extend his executive orders, however, legislative leaders and public health officials also have the power to either approve or deny it. They have 72 hours to do so. If they don’t take action, the extension will be approved for another five months until Feb. 9, 2021.
Lamont said he met Monday with the legislative leaders and had an agreement, but Republicans say they talked about the extension, but didn’t agree to anything.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.