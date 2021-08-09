(WFSB) - More and more restaurants are covering their bases when it comes to masks.
Now that cities and towns have the power to bring back mask mandates, Bertie's West Indian Restaurant has taken the pandemic seriously from the get go.
Aside from the plexiglass, masks have become a permanent fixture, especially now with the Delta variant at play.
"More so now, we ask the customers too, just to put your mask on if you come in, because after they lifted the restrictions, we got lenient, but now, we're still kind of going with it," Rashad Johnson, co-owner of Bertie's West Indian Restaurant, tells us.
They're taking the same approach as the Max Restaurant Group.
All staff at their restaurants will have masks on moving forward, while only encouraged for customers. Space will also be added in between tables.
Scott Dolch, the Connecticut Restaurant Association's executive director, voiced concerns on the governor's latest executive order, which granted cities and towns the power to bring back mask mandates.
He says it's good it expires with the governor's emergency powers, because he fears municipalities could try to delay in lifting them.
"Let's say that we flatten the curve, this goes back down, the Delta variant is quiet, you know, and a town is just like, 'We don't care that it's in a better place. We're going to keep the mask mandate', and make it more difficult for businesses in that town that have to follow suit, versus other towns, neighbors not having to do it," Dolch said.
While the owners don't want things to get as bad as 2020 restrictions, they'll comply if they have to.
"We kind of already walking in that path, so it wouldn't be too much more heavier on us. We would just have a limit on how many people can come in at a time, things like that. [So just rolling with the punches?] Yes sir," added Johnson.
Several restaurants Eyewitness News talked to don't have any requirements, whether it be staff or customers, when it comes to masking.
However, they did say they're seeing more people coming in with masks already on.
