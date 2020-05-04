WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Airlines are rolling out new policies aimed at protecting passengers and crews.
Starting Monday, passengers will have to wear a mask on several major airlines. Similar changes are expected to come to other carriers soon.
Jet Blue, Delta and United were among the first to require the masks due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Later this week, Frontier will follow suit.
A week from Monday, American Airlines and Southwest Airlines will also mandate that passengers wear masks.
RELATED: Bradley Airport announces airlines that will require face masks or coverings
Travelers told Channel 3 that they're happy about the safety measures.
“Oh, it’s good," said Jihad Furquan of Washington DC. "It’s one of the better things you can do: Washing your hands, wearing a mask.”
Airlines said they have increased their cleaning efforts.
Some have even blocked off the middle seats to help passengers practice social distancing.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
