HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Several Connecticut community colleges rank as some of the best in the country.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com on Monday released two lists, including 2021's Best & Worst Community Colleges and 2021's States with the Best Community College Systems.
Northwestern Connecticut Community College in Winsted ranked as the 20th best community college.
Connecticut's community college system ranked as the 6th best in the country.
WalletHub said it said it compared more than 650 community colleges across 19 key indicators of cost and quality. The data included cost of in-state tuition and fees, student-faculty ratio, and graduation rate.
Naugatuck Valley Community College in Waterbury ranked 34th and Manchester Community College was 48th. Capital Community College in Hartford was 55th.
The top three community colleges in the country included the State Technical College of Missouri, the College of San Mateo in California, and Saddleback College in California.
The whole list of community colleges can be found here.
On the state level, Hawaii, Wyoming, Washington, Maryland and New Mexico rounded out the top 5.
The states with the worst community college systems were Oklahoma, New Hampshire and Nebraska.
WalletHub posted the complete list of states on its website here.
