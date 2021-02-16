NORFOLK, CT (WFSB) - Some of the iciest conditions from the Monday into Tuesday storm were expected to be in Litchfield County.
John Barbagallo of the Norfolk Volunteer Fire Department confirmed to Channel 3 on Tuesday morning that that was indeed the case.
"The town and state roads were more slippery than I anticipated," Barbagallo said. "They're definitely slushy, they're definitely wet. There is some ponding of the water."
Icy, slushy, and wet roads make for a slow ride this morning. Rain continues to fall with temps at 32 degrees and you will need salt or sand for your driveway and sidewalks! pic.twitter.com/eEfbtCzrvN— Jon Barbagallo, Norfolk PIO (@NorfolkPIO1) February 16, 2021
Barbagallo advised drivers to budget in some extra time.
"Untreated surfaces are almost unwalkable," he said.
