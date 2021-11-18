(WFSB) - The state Department of Public Health is issuing a warning to residents after some overdose cases here in Connecticut were linked to marijuana that's been laced with fentanyl.
Between July and October 26 of this year, the state saw a total of thirty-nine such overdose cases.
First responders have noted that patients were administered naloxone for revival.
The patients appeared to have not known what caused them to overdose, saying that they did not use opioids and had only smoked marijuana.
It was back in early October when Plymouth Police encountered the same situation while responding to several overdoses.
Marijuana samples were collected and sent to the state lab for testing, where it was confirmed that the marijuana had been laced with fentanyl.
“This is the first lab confirmed case of marijuana with fentanyl in Connecticut and possibly the first confirmed case in the United States,” DPH Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani said in a statement.
State health officials encourage those that use marijuana to learn about the dangers when mixing it with fentanyl.
Information on harm reduction services can be found here.
