(WFSB) - Efforts on the 95 corridor are some of the best in the state.
The gold coast, the shoreline, all taking care of business, until you reach right here in New London and Groton. We wanted to find out why.
Right now, Kyeon Riley is one of the unvaccinated who live in New London.
"I’ll eventually get it, but as of right now, it’s not number one on my to do list," Riley said.
Connecticut has nearly 1.4 million people fully vaccinated. Governor Lamont is spending 13 million dollars trying reach the rest, like Riley.
"It’s going to go out to messaging, going out to door knocking, telephone calls, working with local health departments, community support groups," Lamont said. "Doing everything we can to convince those who are maybe a little bit hesitant."
"Some people think that the vaccination might cause different types of effects on their body. Some have a religious type of thing and others just plain old don’t want to get it," Riley said.
It’s likely not due to a lack of access in New London.
At the end of the day, this Walgreens on Bank Street had two leftover doses. They say they administer 20-40 doses a day.
"I made the appointment on Thursday and I got the vaccine on Friday, it was really easy, took less than five minutes," Robin Carias of Groton said.
"You want to look forward to protecting your family and loved ones," Shonda Caban of New London said. "I work in healthcare and see some sad things go on."
While a denser southeastern Connecticut has easier access, it’s not as easy as you go further north.
The FEMA van went to Killingly over the weekend as will be in Willimantic through Tuesday, but to our knowledge the state’s yellow mobile vans haven’t made frequent trips to the quiet corner where pharmacies aren’t as common as you’d see in the cities.
"More micro targeting in certain communities" Chief Operating officer Josh Geballe said. Understanding which street blocks, which neighborhoods may have lower vaccination rates that we could bring additional access to make it as easy as possible."
Governor Lamont says the door to door, face to face, approach may work more in those cases.
