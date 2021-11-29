NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Patients who recently received their shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at one local pharmacy may have to go back sooner than they anticipated.
These patients were vaccinated between October 14 and 21 at the CVS Pharmacy in Norwich, according to a company spokesperson.
Pharmacy employees later discovered that the vaccine doses had expired back on October 13.
"We reported this incident to HHS’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) and have taken steps to help prevent this from occurring again," CVS said in a statement.
CVS has offered to revaccinate those that received the expired dose at their convenience.
