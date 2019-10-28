(WFSB) - Trick-or-treating is a time-honored tradition for children and teens alike.
Some towns around the country, however, have age laws in place to restrict the annual activity.
In Chesapeake City, VA, anyone over the age of 14 caught trick-or-treating faces a misdemeanor charge.
Before a recent change to the law, teens over the age of 12 faced a possible fine or up to 6 months of jail time.
Police, however, said it was never enforced.
Other cities in Virginia and South Carolina also have laws limiting the age of trick-or-treaters.
