HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Election Day polls opened at 6 a.m. across the state.
At least one polling place in Hartford reported an issue that actually had some voters walking away on Tuesday morning.
It happened at Hartford's voting district 21 on Wyllys Street.
“They couldn’t open the ballot box that had the ballots," said Freddie Baker, a Hartford voter.
According to the moderator, a lockbox containing ballots, signs and "I voted" stickers could not be opened. A set of keys didn't work. It took about 20 minutes to rectify.
Some people had to leave.
“I would say those that came and left, 'come back! Later on,'" Baker said.
Since them, however, roughly 300 people voted at the location.
“It’s something that you can’t just sit aside and say, 'hey! I’m not going to do,'" said Angel Quinones, a Hartford voter. "In fact, it’s our right as citizens.”
One woman in Hartford brought her daughter with her to show her its importance.
“I told her, I don’t want her to ever not vote," said Sherell Barnes, a Hartford voter.
Once voting started, Channel 3 viewers began making Eyewitness News aware of some of the issues at the polls.
Anyone who encounters a problem at a polling place can report it here or by using the Election Day Hotline at 1-866-733-2463.
Many voters remarked that they couldn't believe how long the lines were this year.
“There’s never been a line," said Cynthia Wolcott, a Hartford voter. “I’m just so happy because it’s a midterm Election when people traditionally show up. So people care!"
The Secretary of the State's office said there are a few things voters can do to make the whole process a lot easier.
First, people can head to myvote.ct.gov. From there, people can check to see if they are registered to vote and where they can vote.
If potential voters want to take part in this year's election but have not registered, there's still time.
Connecticut has same-day registration for people who are eligible. Those people can register and cast their ballots at designated Election Day registration spots in their city or town.
However, those voters were told to get to that location as early as possible to avoid long lines.
Those who are registered simply need their I.D. before they head out the door. A Connecticut driver's license is the easiest option. People can also bring a utility bill or anything that has voters' name and address or name and signature.
If a voter does not have an I.D., that person can sign an affidavit in lieu of presenting the I.D.
Polls close at 8 p.m., but voters who are still in line at that time will be able to cast their ballots.
Channel 3 received some emails about ballots being tucked into the side of the machine, if the machines are spitting the ballots out. A moderator in Hartford and the secretary of the state's office explained that there's a locked bin on the side of the machine called an "auxiliary bin." Ballots get put in their in the event a machine doesn't work.
Those ballots are then hand-counted at the end of the night.
