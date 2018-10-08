WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Homeowners in West Hartford continue to pick up the pieces and clean up five days after raw sewage flooded their neighborhood.
Monday morning, Linbrook Road had a full lane open to local traffic on the south side. The open lane stretched from Montclair Drive to the pumps.
While the initial cleanup was done on Sunday afternoon, the Metropolitan District Commision and its contractor continued to inspect the remaining sections of the lined pipe to evaluate the integrity of each section.
"They were in Friday, taking pictures of everything and kind of mapping out each property trying to figure out what went wrong and then how to fix it so it doesn't happen again," said Kelly Proulx, a neighbor who was impacted by the backup.
Proulx and her family said they're hoping to get a clearer timeline from the MDC.
"What they're going to do, how they're going to fix it, how long that will take, and what that means to us, to the people who live here," she said.
The MDC said it is working with each homeowner to evaluate if it needs to install backwater valves on the properties. The valve is installed on a sewer line that's designed to allow water or sewage to flow only one way, which is out of the homes.
"We should have had two check valves and we didn't know that," Proulx said.
MDC's contractor finished the back-filling of the excavation trench. It was done to keep both the Linbrook Road area and the subsurface utilities safe and secure.
Moving forward, the contractor said it will be looking into an alternative lining product to replace a total of 300 feet of pipe liner.
It was last Wednesday that MDC told Eyewitness News that a liner, which protects aging pipes, collapsed.
It blocked the flow of sewage and caused it to backup and flood Linbrook Road.
MDC said it will not accept the same product that was used to line that pipe.
"It’s smelly," said Tom McCue of West hartford. "You wouldn’t believe the things that have washed up on my lawn."
As of Monday morning, MDC said four families were still displaced.
With the cleanup continuing, some people continue to stay at a local hotel, the MDC said.
"I don't know anyone personally who've left completely and left their house empty because no one felt comfortable doing that," Proulx said.
Neighbor Jeff Boyd said his son had a bat mitzvah this weekend.
"It was Wednesday," Boyd said. "If it happened Friday-Saturday morning it would have been a bigger deal."
The MDC said the goal remains making the homes livable as soon as possible.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
