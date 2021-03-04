MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – In two weeks, capacity restrictions will be lifted along with other execute orders.
While capacity restrictions will be lifted, some restaurants are saying it’s not going to be a big deal. That’s because of the social distancing.
“It feels good that we’re able to do this, that’ we’ve been slowly reopening since May 20th, and we really haven’t had to turn back. I hope to God that we don’t have to turn back this time,” said Governor Ned Lamont.
While the capacity restrictions are lifted, there is still an 11 p.m. curfew for restaurants and masks aren’t going away. Social distancing and sanitizing need to continue.
“I think it’s going to help a lot of businesses,” said Miguel Mendoza, Angelina’s Restaurant.
Over at the family-owned Angelina’s in Enfield, Miguel Mendoza is happy.
“We still enforce everything, make sure everybody wears the mask,” Mendoza said.
As the vaccinations continues, he says the bump in business is already evident.
“They’re coming back. We see people we haven’t seen in almost a year now,” Mendoza said.
Over at the Main Pub in Manchester, at one point in 2020, owner Keith Beaulieu had to lay off all but three employees. He sees the state is getting back to normal.
“I can’t tell you what a relief that is, not only for myself, but also for the people I employ,” Beaulieu said.
Some restaurants say lifting capacity won’t do much for their bottom-line because the social distancing order alone brought capacity down.
J. Timothy’s and Colony Grill were some which voiced those concerns.
The state offers plexiglass as a workaround.
“Many have embraced plexiglass, which does give them more flexibility beyond the six-foot spacing,” said David Lehman, Commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development.
Mendoza has it at Angelina’s, allowing him to utilize nearly all of the tables.
“By doing this, 20 percent of our sales are going to go up and it’s going to help businesses,” Mendoza said.
So, while restaurants will be able to open until 11 p.m., bars will remain closed.
Many bars have decided to also serve food, which allows them to open, but the state says 300 to 400 of the bars in the state have not been open in nearly a year.
