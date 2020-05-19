NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – With restaurants reopening on Wednesday, many are scrambling to what they need done.
There are some popular restaurants that won’t be reopening their doors until they can fully do so.
Some restaurants that have larger outdoor spaces are expanding that area so they can fit more guests. Then, there are some smaller restaurants that can’t expand and have decided to keep their doors shut.
Restaurant owners are feeling the heat when it comes to reopening their doors. All Connecticut restaurants have been shut down since mid-March.
Starting on Wednesday, they can reopen, but restrictions only allow outdoor dining.
“It’s been very costly, very time consuming, but it’s what we need to do to ensure the safety of everyone,” said Phil Barnett, restaurant owner.
With the handful of Wood N’ Taps in the state, owner Phil Barnett says they’ve spent close to $100,000. In their Farmington location on the river, they’ve bought outdoor tents so they can add more seating that’s spaced six feet apart.
Masks for their employees, touchless garbage cans, hand sanitizer stations, plus signage for their guests are all new.
“It’s also the flow of where to go, we have arrows on the floor and it says entrance and exit,” Barnett said.
In Hartford, restaurants like Salute won’t be reopening on Wednesday. With a smaller sized patio, the owner told Channel 3 they won’t turn a profit.
Before the pandemic, they could hold up to 60 people on their patio and new restrictions would only allow them to fit less than half of that.
Down the street, Max Downtown and Black-Eyed Sally’s won’t be reopening either.
But for those who have elected to open again, they say it’s time.
“What we are looking to do is to get this training moving again. It’s a big operation here and we owe it to our guests and our staff to get back to work and so, that’s what we’ve elected to do,” Barnett said.
If the situation isn’t challenging enough, many say the weather is still an issue. If it rains, business will likely be down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.