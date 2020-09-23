TRUMBULL, CT (WFSB) – After a plea to play tackle football at local high schools came up short, a number of those high schools and conferences are now making one last appeal in the hope of getting kids on the field this fall.
The Department of Public Health already said no to traditional 11 on 11 tackle football during the pandemic, but one option that’s surfacing is a 7 on 7 competition.
It’s essentially a non-contact passing league, and while it could give some students a chance to play this fall, others say it just doesn’t compare to the game they love.
The head coach at St. Joseph’s in Trumbull, Joe Dellavecchia, says his kids are still hoping to one day hit the field.
“Do the right thing and let us go back to work and play, get the coaches involved. We know what’s best for the kids,” Dellavecchia said.
Earlier this month, the DPH pulled the plug on tackle football during the pandemic, labeling the sport as high risk.
While there’s still talk of a spring season, Fairfield’s superintendent announced during a Board of Education meeting on Tuesday night that their two high schools are looking at playing 7 on 7 this fall.
“We’re very concerned about the kids. We want to offer them something, to the student athletes, so they can participate, but that would be the 7 on 7 league,” said Michael Cummings, Fairfield Superintendent.
Cummings said administrators and coaches still need to meet this week, but the plan put together by the Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference would have regional schools play each other to cut down on travel.
Some across Connecticut have looked into setting up independent leagues to play tackle football this year, but Fairfield says it won’t do that.
“I’m aware that there are clubs forming, private club teams forming, not just in Fairfield County, but across the state, and there are liability issues around that,” Cummings said.
It’s also not just in Fairfield County that these clubs are being formed. The Southern Connecticut Conference, which has schools from Milford to Madison and up to Middletown, took a poll amongst its members to see if there would be interest in a 7 on 7 competition this fall.
Nothing is approved yet, but the commissioner told Channel 3 they’re evaluating the interest level and exploring how they’d be able to pull it off. Coaches are expected to meet on Wednesday night.
Back at St. Joseph’s, Dellavecchia feels the alternatives aren’t in the best interest of the kids.
“Seven on seven right now in the fall is not the answer. Spring football is not the answer. You need a goal at the end. I don’t see either happening,” Dellavecchia said.
In a statement, the Executive Director of the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference said, “The CIAC ahs reviewed, endorsed, and shared several low to moderate risk activity plans that were submitted by leagues and athletic directors to our member schools. These activities include 7v7 football experiences. The CIAC will continue to review plans submitted by leagues or individual schools to support the engagement of student-athletes in low to moderate risk football activities.”
Do you think high school football teams should be allowed to form private leagues? Take part in our poll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.