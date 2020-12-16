(WFSB) -- As Winter Storm Bailey approaches Connecticut, one big decision for school districts in the state is if Thursday should be a traditional ‘snow day.’
Several districts across the state, including Old Lyme, New Britain, and Durham/Middlefield have all announced that there will be no school on Thursday.
While others, like Hamden, will continue with remote learning.
See the growing list of school district decisions here.
No matter what the final decision is, the goal is to put the needs of the students first.
“We would take an opportunity to be live and in person with students in June, over remote in December. We've missed having our students in person,” said Kathryn Serino, superintendent of Regional School District 13.
A lot of school districts seem to be taking advantage of the upcoming snowstorm as a chance to have something normal for students, like a traditional snow day, and the community reaction to that decision has been one of relief.
"Our teachers, our families, our students, they're exhausted. They're exhausted," said New Britain Superintendent of Schools Nancy Sarra.
It's no secret that 2020 has been a long year, but by declaring Thursday a ‘snow day’ in New Britain, Sarra is hoping that it'll bring some smiles to the local community.
“We thought, what a wonderful way to just disconnect tomorrow. Do something for someone, go out and just spend time with your family,” Sarra said.
While students, teachers, and parents’ mental health is a priority for all, not every school district thinks that taking the day off is what’s best.
"You want to think about the health and well-being of our students, the importance of getting out and enjoying the snow, the fresh air, but when you look at the calendar, they will have that opportunity. We will be starting our winter recess of Wednesday of next week,” said James Thompson Jr., Bloomfield’s superintendent of schools.
There are also parents who want there to be remote learning on Thursday for their children, as many of them are working from home at this time.
Keep and eye on the storm track and updates by downloading the Ch. 3 app here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.