SHELTON, CT (WFSB) -- Some parents in Shelton are being asked to drive their children to and from school this week due to a bus driver shortage.
Interim Superintendent of Shelton Schools Beth Smith said a message went out to parents on Tuesday, letting them know that there aren’t enough school bus drivers this week.
She said there are 13 who are out Tuesday, five who are quarantining, five others who are out on leave, and some who have called in sick.
She said this has impacted five school bus runs for the high school, one for Perry Hill Elementary School and one for Mohegan Elementary School.
Parents who were notified we asked to drive their students to and from school this week through Friday.
If there are parents who are unable to do so, those students can participate in distance learning. Those who will be participating in distance learning are asked to let the school office know so that their student won’t be marked as absent.
