CHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases being seen, all schools in Region 4, Chester, Deep River, and Essex will be in full remote learning until Nov. 30.
The superintendent of schools sent a note out to parents on Monday saying the decision was made in consultation with the Connecticut River Area Health District and the Town of Essex Health Department.
The letter to the school community said there have been 23 staff members and 123 students PreK-12 who are required to quarantine with various return dates.
He said Monday that the district was also actively investigating multiple new cases.
“In addition to concerns about spread within the schools and the need for further contact tracing and quarantine requirements, we are experiencing staff shortages related to these cases that impact our in-person operations,” Superintendent of Schools Brian White said.
Staff and community members are encouraged to take advantage of free COVID-19 testing available in Old Saybrook.
